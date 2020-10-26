Police arrest two men in West Springfield, seized cocaine, heroin, $1,500 in cash

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield police arrested two people on Friday and recovered cocaine, heroin and more that $1,500 from their possession.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, West Springfield officers of the Narcotics Bureau were observing the area of East Elm Street and Riverdale Street when they noticed a Honda Pilot, with two people inside, enter the parking lot of the Bel-Air Motel. According to the officers, they saw the people inside the vehicle passing drugs to a known narcotics user at the motel.

The vehicle then left and went to an unopened business. Officers said in a 30 minute span, they saw multiple drug transactions occur from the vehicle.

West Springfield police then pulled over the vehicle after they attempted to leave on Kings Highway and arrested Matthew Lecca of West Springfield and Shawn Barron of Agawam. Officers found roughly 170 grams of cocaine, 85 bags of heroin, $1,502 in cash, two digital scales and drug paraphernalia in their possession.

Both suspects also argued at one another, blaming each other for the arrest.

Matthew Lecca is facing the following charges:

Trafficking in Cocaine (100-200 grams)

Possession to Distribute Cocaine (Subsequent Offense)

Possession to Distribute Heroin (Subsequent Offense)

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Laws – M/V Offenses

Shawn Barron is facing the following charges