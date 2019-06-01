Police: Avoid mother bear looking for cub on Route 20 in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield Police are asking drivers to avoid a bear near the area of Route 20.

A police officer at a nearby construction site confirmed a mother bear has been crossing the state highway between Sibley Avenue and Lower Beverly Hills.

She’s apparently looking for her cub that was hit and killed by a car on Friday.

West Springfield Police Sgt. Patrick Dunphy confirmed the death of the cub.

