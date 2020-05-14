Police: Badly decomposed body pulled from Westfield River

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A body that was pulled from the Westfield River Tuesday afternoon has been sent to the state’s medical examiner’s office, according to the Westfield Police Department.

According to Sergeant Joseph LaFrance, the body that was pulled out of the river was badly decomposed and they’re unable to determine if it’s the body of a man or woman.

Sgt. LaFrance added that the state Medical Examiner’s office is conducting an autopsy to identify the remains and cause of death.

22News will continue coverage and bring you the latest when we learn more.