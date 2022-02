CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was sent to the hospital Tuesday afternoon following a hit and run crash in Chicopee.

Chicopee Police said officers were called to an accident on Exchange Street at around 3:30 p.m. where a vehicle hit a parked car. Police said the driver and passenger left the area but were located a short time later.

One of them was taken to the hospital with injuries, but is expected to be okay.