Police called to liquor store on State Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple police officers are in the State Street area of Springfield following an incident at a liquor store Thursday evening.

Police have not released any information yet, but a 22News crew on State Street is reporting at least seven Springfield Police cruisers in front of the Benton Park Package Store located at 521 State Street.

As of 7:45 p.m. Thursday, police have blocked the liquor store with yellow crime scene tape along with a red car in the parking lot with its door open. It is unclear if the vehicle is connected to the incident at the liquor store.

22News has reached out to the Springfield Police Department for more details. We’ll bring you any updates when more details are provided.