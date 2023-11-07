MONTGOMERY, Mass. (WWLP) – Earlier this Wednesday morning Russell-Montgomery Police were called to a one-car motor vehicle accident on Main Road near Avery Road in Montgomery.

According to police, the driver lost control of their vehicle and veered off the road damaging the vehicle. The driver was not injured.

Police say the cause of the accident was determined to be mechanical failure.

Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on X @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.