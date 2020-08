SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating after responding to a shots fired report in the Glenwood section of Springfield late Tuesday afternoon.

The Springfield Police Department said officers were called to the area for the shots fired on Glenwood Street around 4:15 p.m.

No injuries were reported but police say bullets struck a car and a home. No arrests have been made or suspect(s) at this time.

The police department’s detective bureau is investigating the incident.