Body found at Stanley Park in Westfield, Hampden DA confirms

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Yellow police caution tape is blocking a section of Stanley Park on Western Avenue in Westfield after a body was discovered early Thursday evening.

Hampden District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jim Leydon confirmed with 22News that State Police detectives assigned to the DA’s office along with Westfield Police are investigating to determine how the body got there.

22News reached out to the Westfield Police Department who could only confirm that they had multiple officers in the area.

Yellow caution tape is currently blocking the back area of the park as police investigate the situation. Part of Kensington Avenue near Granville Road in Westfield is also closed at this time.

A photo sent by a 22News crew in the area shows blinders up along the fence of Stanley Park.

Stanley Park is located at 400 Western Avenue in Westfield.

22News anchor Don Shipman is on his way to the park to cover this developing news. 22News will bring you updates as more details become available.