CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee middle school student is recovering Friday night after being struck by a car.

Chicopee police told 22News they were called a little after 2 p.m. to the incident at Bellamy Middle School.

The student was walking in the crosswalk when the car struck her. She was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to be okay.

The driver cooperated with police and was cited a criminal complaint.