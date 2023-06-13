PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Police have blocked off a portion of Sykes Street in Palmer Tuesday afternoon.

Our 22News crew could see several Palmer and State Police cruisers and a firetruck on the road as well as a tractor trailer and a heavily damaged vehicle. Police tape has been placed across the roadway, blocking all traffic through the road near the Palmer District Court and the entrance to Pathfinder Regional.

22News will continue to follow this incident and will update this article as soon as more information becomes available.