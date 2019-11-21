Police commissioner: Several homicides in Springfield linked black market pot sales

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As Massachusetts observes the first year since marijuana use was made legal, a deadly reality has crept into the equation, a spike in Springfield homicides resulting from the black-market marijuana trade.

Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood believes six of the 18 homicides in the city this year are attributable to the marijuana black market. She admits that it may be perplexing to people who say ‘how can that be in a state where the voters have legalized marijuana?’

Clapprood explained, “What happened when we legalized it, we created a pretty lucrative black market for marijuana. The people that grow it sell it the wrong way. They keep the cash for themselves. People who buy it from them know who they are, where they live, how they keep the cash.”

The increased murders resulting from the black-market marijuana is no anomaly peculiar to Springfield.

The police commissioner has found an increase in marijuana black market-related murders in other states where voters had legalized the use of the weed.