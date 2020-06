WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police have completed a series of controlled explosions in Westfield Tuesday night.

Westfield Police issued a public safety alert on Facebook warning residents about the controlled explosions just after 8 p.m. A specific area wasn’t provided.

Residents who could hear the explosion were told there was nothing to be concerned about.

The controlled explosions ended shortly before 8:30 p.m., according to police.