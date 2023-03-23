CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are conducting an investigation in a wooded area behind several businesses on Memorial Drive Thursday afternoon.

Chicopee Police Spokesperson Travis Odiorne confirmed with 22News that detectives are conducting an investigation off of Memorial Drive behind a car wash and tire business. He added that there is no danger to the community.

Our 22News crew could see police tape in a wooded area and markers on the ground. Employees of nearby businesses said officers were in the area for several hours Thursday afternoon.

No other information is available at this time. 22News will update this article as soon as more information becomes available.