Police conducting investigation near train tracks in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – An investigation is underway at the train tracks on Route 5 in Holyoke Wednesday night.

The Holyoke Police Department have not released any information about what’s going on, but a 22News crew in on Route 5 at around 11:15 p.m. reported several departments issued police vehicles, along with Amtrak Police.

Investigators are working in rainy weather and a train was stopped as they investigated. No road closures have been announced on Route 5 at this time.

22News has reached out to the Holyoke Police Department for more information. We’ll bring you the latest developments when we learn more.