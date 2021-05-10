Police conducting investigation on Abbey Memorial Drive in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Abbey Memorial Drive in Chicopee is closed Monday while Chicopee police continue their investigation on a serious crash.

According to Chicopee Police Detective Liszka, the road will be closed until approximately 12:30 p.m. for the ongoing investigation a motor vehicle crash. Abbey Memorial Drive will be closed from Broadway Street to Academy Street.







A serious crash involving two vehicles at around 6:00 p.m. closed the road for four hours Thursday. The police department’s Crash Reconstruction Team assisted with the crash investigation.