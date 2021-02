CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A search is underway on the Connecticut River at the Medina Street Boat Ramp in Chicopee Friday night.

The Chicopee Police Department has not released any information yet, but a 22News crew in the area is reporting multiple law enforcement agencies along with helicopters and circling overhead the Connecticut River.

The Chicopee Fire Department is also at the location assisting.







This is developing breaking news. 22News will bring you the latest when we learn more.