Police continue search for missing West Springfield man

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The search for a missing West Springfield man continues Tuesday.

According to West Springfield Police, 38-year-old Kevin Kimball, was reported missing by his family on Sunday.

Local police and Massachusetts State Police air wing have been searching for Kimball since Sunday.

Police say Kimball may be in the Mittineague Park area and the public is urged to contact the department if they have any information or sighting of Kimball.

Search for missing West Springfield man suspended, police will continue Tuesday

Anyone with information about Kevin’s whereabouts is asked to contact the West Springfield Police Department at 413-263-3210.