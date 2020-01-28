1  of  3
Breaking News
Powerful earthquake hits near Cuba and Jamaica, vibrations felt in Miami Fotis Dulos in hospital after being found unresponsive at Connecticut home Gunshot victim found on Union Street in Springfield has died

Police continue search for missing West Springfield man

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The search for a missing West Springfield man continues Tuesday.

According to West Springfield Police, 38-year-old Kevin Kimball, was reported missing by his family on Sunday.

Local police and Massachusetts State Police air wing have been searching for Kimball since Sunday.

Police say Kimball may be in the Mittineague Park area and the public is urged to contact the department if they have any information or sighting of Kimball.

Search for missing West Springfield man suspended, police will continue Tuesday

Anyone with information about Kevin’s whereabouts is asked to contact the West Springfield Police Department at 413-263-3210.

Mittineague Park

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Trending Stories