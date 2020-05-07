Police continue search on Congamond Lake in Southwick

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are continuing their search in the area of South Pond on Congamond Lake on Thursday.

The search, which began in the morning, ended early Wednesday evening after a team of state and local law enforcement were unable to locate an individual believed to have been on a kayak on the lake.

Police found a car parked at one of the boat ramps. After speaking with all the people boating on the lake, the officers noticed the vehicle didn’t belong to any of them.

Southwick Police Chief Kevin Bishop told 22News the team will continue their search around 9 a.m.

Bishop said police are searching the lake with the belief that the person that may have been in the kayak is also the owner of that vehicle. Officers have spoken with the family that the vehicle is registered to and they confirmed that one family member is unaccounted for at this time.

Southwick Police Chief Kevin Bishop told 22News, shortly after 9 a.m Wednesday., police received a report of a kayak floating in South Pond with a life preserver and a paddle in it.

Bishop said they are unable to identify who was operating the kayak, if someone was operating it, or if it just floated away.

Southwick Police, State Police Air Wing, Southwick Fire Department, and Environmental Police are all assisting with the search.