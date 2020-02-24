Police continue to enforce illegal dirt bike, ATV activity in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department confiscated six dirt bikes/ATV’s on Sunday and three bicycles on Saturday in an effort to crack down on the illegal and dangerous activity of dirt bikes and bicycles on the city’s streets.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News after police received hundreds of complaints from residents and visitors, officers worked a specialized detail to deter dirt bikes and ATVs operating on city streets Sunday at 2:05 p.m.

Officers saw a pickup truck in the Plainfield Street area loaded on the truck bed that was secured only with a thin strap along the tailgate. Officers then conducted a traffic stop on Plainfield Street due to the unsecured load in the back of a truck.

Walsh said the driver had a suspended license and a criminal complaint will be issued.

Six of the off-highway vehicles were removed from the truck and confiscated by police. Walsh said the seventh off-highway vehicle was returned to the truck’s over since she had proof of ownership and the bike was not being operated on a city street at the time. She will also receive a summons to court for allowing the unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

On Saturday, Springfield Real-Time Analysis Center analysts saw a group of bicyclists on Main Street riding in and out of traffic and disregarding traffic laws. Officers saw the bicyclists near Morgan Street and confiscated three bicycles.

Walsh said two juveniles received a bike citation and the bikes will be held for 15 days and released only to a parent or guardian. The third bike was left unattended.