Police continue to look for Springfield man missing since December 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police continue to look for the public’s help in finding 22-year-old Jovann Vergara who went missing over 10 months ago.

Vergara was last seen by his family on December 8, 2019. According to his mother, Marie Rivera, Vergara said he was on his way home that night but he never arrived.

Vergara has type 1 diabetes and is insulin-dependent. He was last seen in the area of Franklin Street.

Springfield detectives say they received information that he may be in the Boston or Holyoke areas.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you can call Springfield Police at 413-787-6300 or 413-787-6360 or anonymously Text-A-Tip, text CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7), type SOLVE and your tip.