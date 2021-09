BOSTON (SHNS) - A federal judge sentenced former Rep. David Nangle to 15 months in prison on Wednesday after the Lowell Democrat pleaded guilty earlier this year to illegally using campaign funds to fund a lifestyle that included golf club memberships and casino trips to Connecticut, and lying to banks about his debt to obtain mortgages and other loans.

Nangle, who spent 22 years in the Legislature, once enjoyed a prominent position in House leadership under former Speaker Robert DeLeo, but he saw it all come crashing down after he was arrested in early 2020 and charged with a raft of crimes, many of which stemmed from his gambling debts.