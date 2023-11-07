SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit seized a loaded firearm, a magazine, cash, and marijuana while arresting three juveniles and an adult on Thursday.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, detectives have been doing a joint illegal gun and drug investigation of two teenage suspects. Detectives received information that they were selling marijuana and armed with guns.

While detectives were performing surveillance on Thursday, they saw four people, including the suspects, inside of a vehicle. As they continued surveillance, they saw the suspects driving around Springfield making drug transactions at different locations.

When the vehicle parked on the 700 block of State Street, detectives conducted a traffic stop. The 15-year-old driver put the car in drive and hit a police vehicle. The four people in the car got out and were secured.

The detectives found a loaded firearm in the jacket of a 16-year-old boy, with 14 rounds of ammunition and capable of holding 15 rounds. While the detectives were searching the car, they recovered multiple bags of marijuana, more than $750, an additional firearm magazine, and a loose round of ammunition. More ammunition and marijuana were found during a search of one of the juvenile’s homes.

Three juveniles and 21-year-old Jorge Santiago were placed under arrest. Santiago was out on bail for firearms charges in April 2022. He was also arrested in July 2022 for illegally riding a dirt bike without a license.

Jorge Santiago (Springfield Police Department)

Jorge Santiago of Springfield is charged with:

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug

The names of the three juveniles will not be released, along with their specific charges due to their ages, 16, 16, and 15.

The Springfield Police have seized 305 illegal firearms so far this year.