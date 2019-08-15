Police: Delivery driver struck digital speed sign in Chicopee and drove away

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A local delivery driver will be summonsed to court for allegedly “leaving the scene pf a property damage crash” on St. James Street Thursday afternoon.

Chicopee Police received reports of a driver who drove away after striking a large white speed trailer with flashing lights and large numbers on St. James Street just after 1:15 p.m. The sign was totaled after being struck, according to police.

Photo: Chicopee Police Department

A traffic officer was able to identify the operator as a 42-year-old delivery driver from the Springfield Plaza. He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

“We are thankful this was not an officer on a vehicle stop, or kids riding bikes,” said Chicopee Police Department spokesman Mike Wilk.

The police department is urging drivers to focus and pay attention when on the road.

“Everything else can, and should wait,” Wilk added.