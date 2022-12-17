HAMPDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – An incident in Hampden Saturday is highlighting the importance of following gun storage regulations and safety procedures.

Hampden Police told 22News that a properly stored gun was left in a locked case on top of a car, and the gun did fall off of the car. However, because the gun was properly stored according to Massachusetts Law, the gun did not go off and was retrieved by the owner.

Massachusetts law states “all guns must be stored in a locked container or equipped with a tamper-resistant mechanical lock or other safety device.” Massachusetts recommends that firearms are stored unloaded and ammunition is stored in a separate locked compartment. A gun that is transported in a car that is not under the direct control of the gun owner must be stored unloaded in a locked case, secure container, or locked trunk.

Massachusetts residents must be 15 years or older to obtain a firearms license which are issued by municipal police departments.