Police find damaged cars, home struck after shots fired report in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating after officers found several cars damaged and a house that was struck after a report of shots fired in Springfield Tuesday evening.

According to the Springfield Police Department, officers were called to the area of Leland Drive and Switzer Avenue for the shots fired report around 5:15 p.m.

The department said responding officers found property damage to cars and a home that was struck. No injuries were reported.

Springfield detectives are investigating the incident.

22News will bring you an update when more details develop.