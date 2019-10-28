No one found in river, following report of Memorial Bridge jumper

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police and firefighters from both sides of the Connecticut River were called-in early Monday morning to look into a report of a person who may have jumped from the Memorial Bridge.

Springfield Police Capt. David Kane told 22News that police received a report of a person who may have jumped, just after 4:30 A.M.

Kane said that they notified West Springfield authorities about the situation, and they also became involved in the search, as was the Springfield Fire Department.

Our 22News crew also saw boats in the river, helping with the search.

No one was found on the bridge or in the river, Kane said, and the search was called off before 6:00 A.M.