POLICE: Gun found in car after traffic stop in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A 24-year-old man from Holyoke was arrested after a traffic stop Tuesday night.

According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, at around 11 p.m. an officer ran a plate registration number on a black BMW on Appleton street and returned as stolen. Officer Murphy conducted a traffic stop and found the license was suspended for the driver, 24-year-old Christian Alvarez.

Alveraz was arrested and the vehicle was searched where a loaded firearm was located in the front area of the car.

Christian Alvarez is charged with the following: