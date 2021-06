WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A hit-and-run accident on Baldwin Street in West Springfield is causing traffic delays in the area Thursday.

According to West Springfield Police, officers are on Baldwin Street investigating the hit-and-run. A telephone pole was damaged in the process with wires down.

Police are diverting traffic in the area and drivers are advised to seek alternative routes.

22News has a crew on the way. We’ll bring you the latest when we learn more.