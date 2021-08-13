Police hosting safety resource fair at Walmart in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police along with Massachusetts State Police will be hosting an event to teach the public car seat and seatbelt safety.

The event will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Walmart located on Boston Road. Residents will have a chance to meet their local police, see the inside of a police car, and learn safety tips for car, bike, internet and water safety.

Springfield firefighters will be teaching fire safety and giving tours of a firetruck. Emergency medical crews will also be teaching CPR to those that attend as well as bringing an ambulance for people to learn more about.

Anyone that attends the event can get a free car seat screening or replacement from AMR from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be free giveaways and free food at the event.