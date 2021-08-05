Police increase patrol along Parker Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield City Council President is working with the mayor and commissioner to help stop speeding in the area of Parker Street.

In a news release sent to 22News, City Council President Marcus Williams discussed ways to help deter speeding on Parker Street with Mayor Sarno and speeding has become Commissioner Clapprood. Police have been asked to increase traffic enforcement in that area.

Williams states, “We need to do more and I know constituents would agree. I’ve seen several cars at a time blow past red lights and people coming out of residential neighborhoods onto Parker Street have been nearly clipped because of speeding. We need to rev up deterrent efforts before another tragedy strikes. I am optimistic that after this discussion residents can expect to see increased measures taken to curb speeding in the name of public safety.”

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno states, “I want to thank Council President Marcus Williams for bringing his concerns to our attention. Councilor Williams is the Ward 5 City Councilor for our Sixteen Acres neighborhood and knows firsthand the issues our residents and business community want addressed in the neighborhood. Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood and I share his and the residents’ concerns about the speeding traffic along Parker Street. I am confident that Commissioner Clapprood will have our brave and dedicated men and women in blue increase our traffic enforcement and deterrent efforts along this stretch of road in the near future, but we also need our drivers not to drive distracted and recklessly running red lights and stop signs, because the tragedy you cause could be to your loved one too.”

Commissioner Clapprood states, “I agree with Council President Williams, Parker Street unfortunately has become a speedway. I have asked the traffic bureau and district cars to pay extra attention to the area with traffic enforcement and asked Captain Martin to move the speedboard. City wide I have also asked the uniform divisions to write more citations and be more present at dangerous intersections and stretches of roadways where accidents have been numerous. I am hoping the clerks and courts understand the dangerousness of traffic enforcement for officers and the issues we are seeing with serious vehicle and pedestrian accidents and hold people accountable.”