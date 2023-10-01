HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run on Northampton Street Sunday morning.

According to Captain David Rex of the Holyoke Fire Department, there was a one-car accident that severed a telephone pole. The driver of the car ran away from the accident, so injuries are unknown at this time.

Holyoke Gas and Electric was at the accident for repairs and the street remained open.

The Holyoke Police Department is investigating the accident. 22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.