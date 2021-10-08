Police investigating after 3 girls report ‘unprofessional conduct’ of Holyoke H.S. staff

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A staff member at Holyoke High School has been suspended pending an investigation into complaints made by three girls who attend the school.

The three students made a report of unprofessional conduct against a paraprofessional to the principal on Tuesday, according to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty. The principal contacted Holyoke Public Schools Superintendent Soto after receiving the complaint and suspended the staff member until the police investigation into the matter is complete.

“The school’s administration is cooperating with the Holyoke Police Department in full,” Capt. Moriarty said. “The alleged inappropriate behavior involves minors; their security and privacy is paramount and must be respected.”

This investigation comes after school officials confirmed with 22News on Monday they were investigating an alleged sexual assault of a student at the high school. Police did not say whether these two incidents are related. Students walked out of class on Friday in protest of the alleged sexual assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Holyoke Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at (413) 322-6900. You can also Text A Tip.