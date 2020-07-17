Police investigating after gunshot victim located in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A gunshot victim was taken to the hospital after police were called to an apartment complex on Canon Circle in Springfield for a report of shots fired early Thursday evening.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh said officers responded to the area around 5:40 p.m. A 22News crew in the area while police were investigating could see the area blocked off with yellow caution tape and several officers working.





The responding officers located an individual suffering from a gunshot wound which Walsh described as non-life-threatening.

Walsh added that the department’s detective bureau continues to investigate the early evening shooting.