Police investigating after gunshot victim taken to hospital in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Officers were called to Baystate Medical Center late Tuesday morning for a report of a gunshot victim who was taken to the hospital in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, a woman was dropped off at Baystate Medical Center at 11:45 a.m. with non-life threatening injuries and was uncooperative.

Walsh said the car she was dropped off in was found unoccupied on Knox Street.

A scene has not been located at this time and police are investigating the incident.