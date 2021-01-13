Police investigating after man found shot on Carew Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An investigation is underway on Carew Street in Springfield after a man was found shot Wednesday night.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh said detectives are investigation the shooting which occurred in the area of Carew and Parallel Streets before 10 p.m.

The man shot was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.

A 22News crew in the area saw several department issued police cruisers blocking the road at Carew and Middle Streets. Several evidence markers could also be seen on the ground.