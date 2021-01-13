Police investigating after man found shot on Carew Street in Springfield

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An investigation is underway on Carew Street in Springfield after a man was found shot Wednesday night. 

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh said detectives are investigation the shooting which occurred in the area of Carew and Parallel Streets before 10 p.m.

The man shot was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries. 

A 22News crew in the area saw several department issued police cruisers blocking the road at Carew and Middle Streets. Several evidence markers could also be seen on the ground. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today