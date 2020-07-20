Police investigating after man shot arrives at Springfield hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating after a man with a gunshot wound arrived at a local hospital following a shots fired report in Springfield Monday afternoon. 

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh said officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Pomona Street just before 4 p.m. 

A short time after the alert, a man suffering from a gunshot wound arrived at Baystate Medical Center in a private vehicle. Walsh said the man is conscious and expected to live. 

The police department’s Detective Bureau is investigating the late afternoon shooting. 

