Police investigating after man shot on Page Boulevard in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured in Springfield Wednesday night.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh said officers received calls about the shooting on the 2100 block of Page Boulevard at around 8:30 p.m.

Preliminary reports from witnesses indicate that the individuals involved were shooting at each other from two separate cars, according to Walsh.

One man was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.

The police departments Detective Bureau is investigating the shooting.