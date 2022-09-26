SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is investigating after two people were found dead in a home Sunday night.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers were called to a home on Maynard Street around 10:15 p.m. Sunday.

Walsh told 22News a relative found an adult man and woman dead inside the home from apparent gunshot wounds. Walsh said there is no threat to the public.

The names of the two people that died have not been released.

This is a developing story. 22News will continue to update as soon as more information becomes available.