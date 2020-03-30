Breaking News
Police investigating after two people shot in Springfield

Hampden County

Photo: ReportIt@wwlp.com

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating after two gunshot victims were found a few blocks apart in the Whiting Street section of Springfield early Monday evening. 

According to the Springfield Police Department, officers responded to a ShotSpotter on the 0-100 block of Whiting Street around 4 p.m. One gunshot victim was privately taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries. 

Officers located a second gunshot victim a few blocks away, suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made in the shooting. 

The Springfield Police Department’s Detective Bureau is investigating the shooting. 

