Police investigating after two people shot in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating after two gunshot victims were found a few blocks apart in the Whiting Street section of Springfield early Monday evening.

According to the Springfield Police Department, officers responded to a ShotSpotter on the 0-100 block of Whiting Street around 4 p.m. One gunshot victim was privately taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.

Officers located a second gunshot victim a few blocks away, suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made in the shooting.

The Springfield Police Department’s Detective Bureau is investigating the shooting.

22News will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest when more details develop.