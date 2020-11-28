Police investigating after two people shot in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating after two gunshot victims were taken to separate hospitals after a ShotSpotter activated in Springfield Friday night.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh said the ShotSpotter sent officers to Keith Street just before 8:30 p.m. where they located one gunshot victim who was taken to Baystate Medical Center.

Walsh said a second shooting victim was later brought to Mercy Medical Center. Police are now investigating if the two victims are connected to the same shooting.

The extent of the both victims injuries are currently unknown.

This story is developing. 22News will bring you the latest when we learn more.