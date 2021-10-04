Police investigating alleged sexual assault of Holyoke High School student

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – An investigation is underway into the alleged sexual assault of a student at Holyoke High School, officials confirmed with 22News Monday.

In a statement, a Holyoke Public Schools spokesperson said, “Student safety is of the utmost importance. Immediately after being notified of the alleged sexual assault, HPS contacted the police department.”

22News began looking into the alleged sexual assault incident after an email was sent into our newsroom Monday morning. Public school officials said they are cooperating with investigators and following internal protocols.

22News has reached out to the Holyoke Police Department for more information on the allegations. We’ll continue to follow this and bring you the latest when we learn more.