Police investigating body found at Chicopee Memorial State Park

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP)- Northampton is normally the most popular spot in western Mass. to ring in the New Year.

But the city's first night celebration went virtual to prevent any spread of COVID-19. That means no fireworks and no ball-raising over Hotel Northampton.

"We have to be careful in everything we do, and do social distancing, and warn people, don't get caught up in major parties, and major events that will cause people to have the virus," said Peter Ives of Northampton.

Since there were no fireworks or that traditional ball raising, people who would have came to Northampton stayed home and watched the virtual first night online. Local residents were bummed about first night, but most are staying positive.

"Its very odd to be in downtown Northampton, not see as many people, and not have all the activities," said Kevin Anderson of Northampton. "That's why he and I came into town to get some sense of normalcy associated with New Year's Eve."

"There's a little sadness in the celebration, but I know many are trying to have a positive feeling for next year," said Judy Herrell, Owner of Herrell's Ice Cream Shop.