Police investigating body found at Chicopee Memorial State Park

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating a body that was discovered at Chicopee Memorial State Park early Thursday afternoon.
According to Chicopee Police Department spokeswoman Donna Liszka, the investigation into the body found is active and being led by the Massachusetts State Police.
It is unknown if the body found is being considered suspicious.
The person’s identity has not been released.
Chicopee Memorial State Park is located at 570 Burnett Road.
