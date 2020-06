CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A body was found near the river and train tracks off of Depot Street in Chicopee Sunday afternoon.

Multiple police officers and first responders arrived at the area just before 1:30 p.m. A firefighter told 22News the victim was dead upon arrival.

The investigation forced the Amtrak line to close for a few hours.

22News will keep you updated as more information is released.

MAP: Depot Street