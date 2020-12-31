Police investigating breaking and entering at Wilbraham residence

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating after responding to a breaking and entering at an occupied residence on Oldwood Drive late Monday night.

The Wilbraham Police Department said officers were called to the residence around 9:38 p.m. for the breaking and entering in progress. Police said before they arrived, a man was seen running and entering a sedan.





The color and make of the sedan is unknown.

Police are reminding residents to keep their homes and cars locked at all times.

Anyone who might have seen something or have any information is asked to call police at (413) 596-3837 ext. 5706.