1  of  2
Breaking News
Two PVTA drivers test positive for COVID-19 Baystate Health: 471 people test positive for COVID-19, 2,131 tested
Watch Live
3PM: Americans are advised to avoid grocery stores, pharmacies this week and next as the pandemic reaches its deadly peak
Closings and Delays
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

Police investigating deadly pedestrian crash on Berkshire Avenue in Springfield as hit and run

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Springfield Police Car_1524529540474.jpg.jpg

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The deadly pedestrian crash on Berkshire Avenue in Springfield on Friday night is being investigated as a hit and run.

According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, a man was struck by a car on Berkshire Avenue near Robert Dyer Circle around 10:50 p.m. Friday night

Walsh said the crash is a hit and run investigation because the driver left the scene after initially stopping.

Springfield police investigating deadly pedestrian crash on Berkshire Ave.

Police are asking that the driver comes forward and speaks with investigators. According to Walsh investigators are also looking to speak with an unidentified “good samaritan” who was in some type of uniform, spoke to dispatchers and performed first aid at the area of the accident. This person is asked to call the traffic unit at 413-787-6333.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories