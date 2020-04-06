Police investigating deadly pedestrian crash on Berkshire Avenue in Springfield as hit and run

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The deadly pedestrian crash on Berkshire Avenue in Springfield on Friday night is being investigated as a hit and run.

According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, a man was struck by a car on Berkshire Avenue near Robert Dyer Circle around 10:50 p.m. Friday night.

Walsh said the crash is a hit and run investigation because the driver left the scene after initially stopping.

Police are asking that the driver comes forward and speaks with investigators. According to Walsh investigators are also looking to speak with an unidentified “good samaritan” who was in some type of uniform, spoke to dispatchers and performed first aid at the area of the accident. This person is asked to call the traffic unit at 413-787-6333.