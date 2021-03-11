Police investigating hit and run crash on Meadow Street in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A pedestrian was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after being struck by a motor vehicle on Meadow Street in Chicopee.

According to the Chicopee Police Department, officers were called to Meadow Street near Rivers Park around 7:00 p.m. where a pedestrian was hit by a car. The 54-year-old man was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Police are looking for the person responsible for the hit and run accident who left the area. There is no information on the suspected vehicle. If you have any information you are asked to call the Chicopee Police Traffic Bureau at 413-594-1770.

The crash is being investigated by the Chicopee Police Crash Reconstruction Team.