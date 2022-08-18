WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Wilbraham police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of a vehicle seen illegally dumping in the town.

Surveillance photos shared by the Wilbraham Police Department show a truck illegal dumping into a wooded area on Sunday around noon. Police are sharing these images in hopes that someone can identify the driver or the truck involved.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Wilbraham Police Officer Sean Ford between the hours of 3:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. at 413-596-3837.