SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police were out early on Sunday morning roping off an area on Fountain Street in Springfield.

2 charged with assaulting State Police troopers during altercation at Springfield barracks

An ambulance was present as police roped off the area and laid crime scene markers out on the street.

There is currently no information as to what led to the area being cordoned off.

22News will keep you updated as this story develops.