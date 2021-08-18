Police investigating multiple drive-by shootings in Holyoke; AK 47 rifle shell casings found

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating another drive-by shooting in the Holyoke area this month that might have involved the use of an AK 47 rifle.

According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, at midnight on Wednesday officers responded to Homestead Avenue for reports of shots fired. A house and vehicle were damaged by gunfire, and 12 shell casings and projectiles consistent with those from an AK 47 Style rifle platform were found.





The homeowner and his family were not injured. This is the second drive-by shooting reported in the Homestead Avenue area in August, Captain Moriarty said, but Wednesday’s incident is among several drive-by shootings being investigated in the city.

A marked Holyoke police cruiser was shot at on Friday evening at a gas station on Commercial Street. Early Saturday morning, officers were called to Adams Street for a drive-by shooting with no injuries. Witnesses told officers they saw a newer silver Honda Civic with shiny black rims driving down the street and shooting at motorcycles.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at (413) 322-6900, or Text-A-Tip to 274637.