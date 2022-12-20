WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police and Fire crews are currently on scene of a pedestrian crash in West Springfield.

According to West Springfield Fire officials, the accident happened near the intersection of Piper Road and Monastery Avenue Tuesday evening.

Drivers are being asked to seek alternate routes as Piper Road from Hale Street to West Springfield High School is closed while crews investigate the crash.

There is no official word on the extent of injuries at this time. 22News has contacted West Springfield Police for additional information, and we will bring you updates as they become available.